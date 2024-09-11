Cambridge firefighters participate in challenge to remember 9/11 victims

Firefighters gathered at a Cambridge gym Wednesday for an annual event honouring those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York City.

The attacks happened 23 years ago and are still considered the deadliest terrorist attacks in human history, claiming the lives of almost 3,000 people.

More than 300 of them were firefighters. Some firefighters are still succumbing to health complications related to that tragic day

To honour their sacrifice, firefighters set a goal of climbing 110 floors at Crunch Fitness gym, mirroring the gruelling physical task New York firefighters faced in 2001.

“I think it’s always important to remember the fallen,” Carolina Pia, Crunch Fitness’ sales director, told CTV News. “It was such an important day. It still impacts all of our members, our families, and even some of our members here are firefighters. One of our instructors is a firefighter so it just touches us all in different ways, but it also bring us all together.”

This is the second year the gym has hosted the challenge

Last year participants, dressed in full bunker gear, climbed for around 20 to 30 minutes non-stop before switching places.

That event raised $6,000 for the Cambridge Professional Firefighters Association’s Baskets Fund. The initiative provides help for families in need during the holidays.