Cambridge firefighters participate in challenge to remember 9/11 victims
Firefighters gathered at a Cambridge gym Wednesday for an annual event honouring those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York City.
The attacks happened 23 years ago and are still considered the deadliest terrorist attacks in human history, claiming the lives of almost 3,000 people.
More than 300 of them were firefighters. Some firefighters are still succumbing to health complications related to that tragic day
To honour their sacrifice, firefighters set a goal of climbing 110 floors at Crunch Fitness gym, mirroring the gruelling physical task New York firefighters faced in 2001.
“I think it’s always important to remember the fallen,” Carolina Pia, Crunch Fitness’ sales director, told CTV News. “It was such an important day. It still impacts all of our members, our families, and even some of our members here are firefighters. One of our instructors is a firefighter so it just touches us all in different ways, but it also bring us all together.”
This is the second year the gym has hosted the challenge
Last year participants, dressed in full bunker gear, climbed for around 20 to 30 minutes non-stop before switching places.
That event raised $6,000 for the Cambridge Professional Firefighters Association’s Baskets Fund. The initiative provides help for families in need during the holidays.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Actions speak louder: What experts are saying about the body language in the U.S. presidential debate
The highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a heated matchup. Here's what experts who analyzed the exchange had to say.
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Taylor Swift wins at MTV Video Music Awards and Sabrina Carpenter brings 'Espresso'
Taylor Swift and Post Malone took home the first award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, for best collaboration, handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles.
Conservatives to push non-confidence motion against Trudeau government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will put forward a non-confidence motion when Parliament resumes 'at the earliest possible opportunity' with the aim of triggering an early federal election.
B.C. family says razor blades found in bag of frozen blueberries
The B.C. parents of an 11-year-old girl said their daughter recently found a package containing razor blades in a bag of Kirkland-brand frozen blueberries.
Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.
Famous Winston Churchill portrait, stolen in Ottawa, is found
Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel says authorities have recovered an iconic photograph of Winston Churchill after it was stolen and replaced with a fake nearly three years ago.
Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 70, and woman, 71, were killed by gunshot wounds in an apartment.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.