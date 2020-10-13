Advertisement
Man injured after falling on construction job in Cambridge
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 3:13PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after falling while working on a construction site in Cambridge.
Police responded to the incident at an address on Holiday Inn Drive around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials say the 31-year-old man fell and was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation by the Ministry of Labour.