Featured
Man identified in fatal collision with light post
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 6:16AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 2:43PM EDT
A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Guelph, Wednesday night.
Police said the driver, 20-year-old Jacob Messore of Guelph, crashed into a hydro pole just before midnight at Victoria Road and Goldenview Drive.
Messore, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The forensic identification unit was on scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The road was closed for several hours, into Thursday morning while crews continued the cleanup.