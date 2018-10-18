

A man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Guelph, Wednesday night.

Police said the driver, 20-year-old Jacob Messore of Guelph, crashed into a hydro pole just before midnight at Victoria Road and Goldenview Drive.

Messore, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The forensic identification unit was on scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The road was closed for several hours, into Thursday morning while crews continued the cleanup.