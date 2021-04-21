KITCHENER -- Police found a man with multiple stabs wounds after they were called to investigate reports of a stabbing in Kitchener Tuesday night.

Waterloo Regional Police Service tweeted at 11:00 p.m. that were would be a heavy police presence near 1175 Victoria Street North throughout the evening.

Officers could be seen stationed in front of the Victoria Motel, as well as the neighbouring Mayflower Motel.

Police said after initial reports of a stabbing, they located a man with multiple stab wounds. Although police did not say how severe his injuries were or if they are still looking for a suspect.

Officials said that more information will be released when it is available.