Man found in distress at former Charles Street Transit Terminal: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating an incident at the former Charles Street bus terminal in Kitchener, after they say a man was found around 2 a.m. Monday in distress.

According to a news release, the 32-year-old had injuries that are consistent with being assaulted.

He was transported to a hospital outside the region with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.