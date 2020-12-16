KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Elora Gorge on Tuesday evening.

Officers in Wellington County responded to a report of a missing person in the area of Blair Street in the Township of Centre Wellington at 6:15 p.m.

OPP officers, a police helicopter, and the canine unit searched the area.

Centre Wellington firefighters and Guelph-Wellington paramedics also responded to the call.

Police say at 8:30 p.m. officers located the body of a man in the Elora Gorge.

Officials say the death is not suspicious and foul play is not considered a factor.

However, Wellington County OPP are continuing to investigate to circumstances around the death. The coroner's office has been notified and will be attending the scene.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time.