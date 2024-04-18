Man facing multiple break and enter charges after arrest in Waterloo

A man is facing several charges after three break and enters in Waterloo between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Waterloo regional police said a 41-year-old man was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday after officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a business in the King Street North and Northfield Drive East area.

They said the man was caught leaving the business with stolen merchandise.

Investigators said he was a suspect in two other commercial break and enters between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The man has been charged with three counts of break and enter to commit and indictable offence, three counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of possession of break and enter instruments, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.