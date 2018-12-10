

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man, 42, is facing several charges after a chance encounter with police at a convenience store.

Officers with the Saugeen Shores Police Service were on patrol in Port Elgin on Dec. 9 just before 4 a.m.

They were looking into an unrelated incident when they came across the male.

While police investigated, he fled on foot. After a short pursuit, the officers stopped and arrested him.

A search uncovered a large quantity of drugs and cash.

The unnamed male faces seven trafficking charges for the following drugs:

Hydromorphone

Oxycodone

Heroin

Fentanyl

Cocaine

Crack cocaine

Crystal methamphetamine

Police said they suspected that the fentanyl was the cause of several overdoses in Bruce and Grey Counties.

He was also charged with resisting arrest.

The accused was taken into custody pending a bail hearing in Walkerton.