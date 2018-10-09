

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested in connection to two reports of sexual assault in an elevator at an apartment building in Kitchener.

They allegedly happened on Sept. 5 and Oct. 4 at a building on Mooregate Crescent.

In both cases, police said a male entered the elevator with a female and sexually assaulted the victims.

A 28-year-old male was arrested on Oct. 5, facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

Police continued to investigate these incidents.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.