Man faces charges after barricading himself in Waterloo: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is facing charges after he barricaded himself in his room in Waterloo on Tuesday.

At 2:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a disturbance involving an intoxicated male in the area of University Avenue West and Lester Street.

“The involved individual became aggressive and assaulted other persons before barricading himself in his room,” police said in an email to CTV News.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside a University Avenue West building, including a tactical team.

Police said after hours of negotiations with police, the individual was arrested at 5:45 p.m.

There was no threat to public safety and no injuries reported.

A 39-year-old Waterloo man is facing charges of assault and mischief under $5,000, in relation to damage at the property.