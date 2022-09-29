Man drives on sidewalk to avoid officers: Guelph police
A Guelph man has been arrested after he allegedly drove on a sidewalk to avoid police.
Officers were first called to a disturbance around 4 p.m. at a downtown apartment.
Police say a man arrived in his vehicle and kept honking his horn while screaming profanities at officers.
He allegedly refused to lower his window or identify himself and fled from officers onto Macdonell Street.
Police say that when they tried to block his path at Carden Street, he drove on the sidewalk and sped away while squealing his tires.
Officers didn't chase after him due to public safety, but didn't need to, as the man came to the police station 90 minutes later and was arrested.
A 44-year-old Guelph man is charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, and breach of probation.
