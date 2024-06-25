Man dragged behind vehicle while attempting to stop theft: police
Guelph police are seeking the public’s help after a man was dragged while trying to stop a vehicle theft.
Police were called to a plaza near Kortright Road West and Ironwood Drive just before 8 a.m. on June 19 for a reported vehicle theft.
The victim said he left his 2009 Mazda 3 running while he want into a store and came out a short time later to see his vehicle being reversed out of the parking spot.
The victim told police he grabbed onto the vehicle and was dragged about three metres before falling to the ground. He received cuts and scrapes to his arms and legs.
The suspect was described as a white male with a goatee and a chin-strap beard. He was wearing a black shirt, jeans and brown boots or shoes and was carrying a pink or purple backpack and black backpack.
Police said the vehicle was found later the same day northeast of Mount Forest. It had been set on fire and was destroyed.
Anyone with information or who recognizes the person in the picture is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7125.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
DEVELOPING 'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Industry experts urge caution after cyberattacks affect thousands of car dealerships
Industry experts are warning Canadian businesses to take stock of their cyber vulnerabilities after an attack forced automotive dealerships across North America to trade their digital systems for pen and paper.
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of the 2000s rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.
124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa firefighters battling blaze in south end auto shop