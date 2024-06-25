Man dragged behind vehicle while attempting to stop theft: police

Guelph police are seeking the public’s help after a man was dragged while trying to stop a vehicle theft.

Police were called to a plaza near Kortright Road West and Ironwood Drive just before 8 a.m. on June 19 for a reported vehicle theft.

The victim said he left his 2009 Mazda 3 running while he want into a store and came out a short time later to see his vehicle being reversed out of the parking spot.

The victim told police he grabbed onto the vehicle and was dragged about three metres before falling to the ground. He received cuts and scrapes to his arms and legs.

The suspect was described as a white male with a goatee and a chin-strap beard. He was wearing a black shirt, jeans and brown boots or shoes and was carrying a pink or purple backpack and black backpack.

Police said the vehicle was found later the same day northeast of Mount Forest. It had been set on fire and was destroyed.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the person in the picture is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7125.