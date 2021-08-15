KITCHENER -- Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man in Fergus after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer reportedly shot their gun.

According to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) news release, OPP received a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Belsyde Avenue East around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The SIU says the officers responded and negotiated with a man at the location.

At around 1:38 p.m., police reportedly shot a firearm and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An OPP officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says it is assigning four investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8579.