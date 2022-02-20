Man dies after shooting in Cambridge; suspect at large

A man has died after a shooting in Cambridge, as Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Cedar Street and Briar Hill Avenue Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Officials say a 46-year-old Cambridge man was found with injuries he sustained from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital and later pronounced dead.

On Monday, police were still on scene with what appeared to be a focus on the Cedarpoint Apartments.

"I heard a bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," said Tyler Chadwick, a resident of the building. "I went to check around my door just to see and I noticed there was a commotion going on. I go back for a few minutes and then there’s about five cops in my hallway.

"I have no idea what’s going on, I see a stretcher, I see the cops talking to my neighbour and then I just hear people crying, little kid crying in the hall somewhere in their home and I was just in shock."

Police are looking for a suspect described as male, white, in his late teens, 5’8”, slim, with dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red pouch around his neck, a grey tracksuit with black trim zippers and strings, and black shoes.

They're also looking for a black Mitsubishi SUV with tinted windows they believe he fled in.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Cedar Street and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police believed the incident was isolated and that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

There will be a large police presence in the area as officers canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.