KITCHENER -- A 49-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a false report was made alleging a vehicle had been stolen in Waterloo with a child inside on Sunday.

According to police, they received a report that a white Jaguar had been stolen near King Street South and Wellington Street West at 8 p.m.

The initial report alleged a four-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the theft and the suspect had fled with the child still inside.

Following an investigation, officers found the allegation to be false.

The complainant indicated he was actually driving a different vehicle at the time. Police were able to locate the vehicle, where the child was found safe inside.

As a result of the investigation, a 49-year-old man from Fergus is facing several charges, including Impaired Driving, Over 80, Driving While Prohibited, Child Abandonment, and Fail to Provide Necessities.