KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning in Wilmot Township.

Officials say that around 12:45 a.m., they were called to the area of Erbs Road and Notre Dame Drive after a man was found dead in a farm field.

Police said the victim is a 35-year-old man, who suffered from "significant head trauma."

Court documents show the accused is Alex Lopez Noriega, 33. Earlier Wednesday, police said he'd been charged with second-degree murder. His charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder, according to the courts.

Officials have not released the name of the victim. Police said the victim and the accused were known to each other.

A command post could be seen set up outside of a rural property along Erbs Road on Wednesday, with police tape surrounding the home.

On Wednesday morning, police tweeted a suspect description, and said they believed he had fled the scene on foot. Later, they announced they'd made an arrest in the area of Charles Street in Kitchener around 9:10 a.m.