A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a set of human remains that were found in May.

Chad Reu-Waters, 45, of Norfolk County, has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The arrest comes more than two months after the remains were found near Port Burwell on May 6.

Provincial police have identified the deceased as Ashley Max Domenic Pereira, of Mississauga.

Pereira was 33 at the time of his disappearance in 2002.

"The substantial passage of time between the disappearance of the deceased and the discovery of human remains presented investigators with significant investigative challenges," an OPP press release reads in part.

Back in May, police charged Samuel Waters, 22, of Jarvis, with indignity to human remains.

He appeared in court later that month, and was released due to his lack of a criminal record.

Police say they are still investigating Pereira's death and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.