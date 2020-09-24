KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged after what police are calling "hate-related assaults."

Guelph police say that on Wednesday evening, two men were talking outside of a residence near College Avenue West and Scottsdale Drive when a stranger approached them.

The victims asked if he wanted to speak with them, which is when he wrapped his arms around one of their necks and pretended to slit the man's throat.

The suspect then started pushing the other victim, accosting them for being Muslim, and then bear-hugged the victim, who tried to flee to his vehicle parked in the driveway.

The suspect followed him to his vehicle and continued confronting him for being Muslim.

One of the victims called the Guelph Police Service, and the man fled on foot.

Police arrived and found the man a short distance away, and he was arrested.

According to a news release, the accused, an unidentified 45-year-old man, has been charged with two counts of assault.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Thursday.