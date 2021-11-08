One sentenced in death of WLU student at 2019 party

KITCHENER -

One of two men charged in the death of a Wilfrid Laurier student at a party in December 2019 has been sentenced.

Mohamed Dalmar was originally charged in May 2020 with second-degree murder in the death of Yafiet Rezene.

In June 2021, Dalmar pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded prohibited weapon.

On Dec. 15, 2019, around 4:15 a.m., Waterloo regional police were called to a home on Windale Crescent in Kitchener. At the time, police said there was a gathering at the home, and a fight broke out, where shots were fired. Yafiet Rezene, 19, was found dead. Rezene, originally from Toronto, was a first year student at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Two other people were hurt and taken to hospital for care.

Appearing in court virtually, Dalmar, now 29 years old, was sentenced to three and a half years or 42 months.

With credit for time served, the judge says Dalmar will spend another 14 months and 24 days behind bars. Justice Paul R. Sweeny noted at sentencing that Dalmar “is said to be remorseful for his involvement in the activities that led to his friend’s death.” Dalmar must also provide a DNA sample and is subject to a 10-year weapons prohibition.

The remaining counts on the indictment were withdrawn at the request of the crown.

Ousmane Kromah was the other person originally arrested and charged with second degree murder in Dalmar’s death. Kromah is scheduled to appear in court in June 2022 for pretrial motions, with the trial scheduled to begin in October of that year.