One sentenced in death of WLU student at 2019 party

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kitchener's southwest end. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 15, 2019) Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kitchener's southwest end. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 15, 2019)

Kitchener Top Stories