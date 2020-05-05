KITCHENER -- The two men accused of fatally shooting a Wilfrid Laurier University student at a house party last December appeared in court on Tuesday.

They’ve been identified as Mohamed Dalmar and Ousmane Kromah.

The shooting happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 15, at a home on Windale Crescent in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say a fight broke out between a group of people and then several shots were fired.

Yafiet Rezene, 19, was found dead at the scene.

Two others also had gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

Both survived their injuries.

Police arrested Dalmar and Kromah on Monday.

Dalmar, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a loaded and prohibited firearm with ammunition, and possession of a firearm.

Kromah, 23, is also charged with second-degree murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

Police say they’re not looking for any other suspects in connection to the case.

Rezene was originally from Toronto but had recently moved to Waterloo Region and was a first-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University.

After his death, family and friends gathered in Toronto to share their memories of Rezene. He was called a role model at his church, who used to teach English to young children. Rezene spoke several languages, including Tigrinya, the official language of Eritrea. His family says he was given the nickname “The Father of Tigrinya.”

“He was loved by everyone,” said one family member. “He’s a loved person.”

Rezene’s family also described him as a very sweet and good guy.