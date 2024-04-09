Search continues for Hwy 85 hit and run driver

Waterloo regional police are asking the public to help them find a hit and run driver.

A transport truck and black Honda Civic collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 85, near the Wellington Street North exit, around 7:50 a.m.

While the driver of the Civic stayed at the scene, the driver of transport didn’t stick around.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Highway 85 was closed while crews cleaned up a fuel spill. The southbound lanes didn’t fully reopen until shortly before 6 p.m.

Police are asking other drivers, who may have dash-cam video of the crash, to give them a call at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399, or called Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.