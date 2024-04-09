Search continues for Hwy 85 hit and run driver
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to help them find a hit and run driver.
A transport truck and black Honda Civic collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 85, near the Wellington Street North exit, around 7:50 a.m.
While the driver of the Civic stayed at the scene, the driver of transport didn’t stick around.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Highway 85 was closed while crews cleaned up a fuel spill. The southbound lanes didn’t fully reopen until shortly before 6 p.m.
Police are asking other drivers, who may have dash-cam video of the crash, to give them a call at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399, or called Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warning light on Boeing 737 prompts Air Canada flight to make emergency landing
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
'Extremely dangerous': Toddler, 2 other children left unsupervised in parking lot for 4 hours while moms went to Pickering casino: police
Two women have been charged after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, say police.
'Essentially a sunburn in the eye': How to tell if you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Amanda Knox faces a new slander trial in Italy that could remove the last legal stain against her
Amanda Knox faces another trial for slander this week in Italy in a case that could remove the last legal stain against her, eight years after Italy's highest court threw out her conviction for the murder of her 21-year-old British roommate.
Food critic leaves $3,000 tip at Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
Missouri man executed for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006
A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple's four-year-old daughter home alone and unharmed.
Rescued hiker reunited with missing dog thanks to Vancouver Island volunteer
An injured hiker who was airlifted by search and rescue teams near Port Alberni, B.C., over the weekend has been reunited with his dog, after a dedicated rescuer went back to find her.
Quebec premier threatens 'referendum' on immigration if Trudeau fails to deliver
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.