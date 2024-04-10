Burglar left 'large bowel movement' in victims' toilet, say Guelph, Ont. police
A Guelph, Ont. woman has been arrested for a weekend break-in during which police say “a large bowel movement” was left in the victims’ toilet.
Officers were called to the home on Edinburgh Road South just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowners told officers they had gone out around three hours earlier and returned to find several windows smashed.
Prescription medication, clothing, sunglasses, heirloom jewelry and coins, along with other property were taken. The suspect left behind clothing, boots and a credit card. Video surveillance captured her leaving the property pulling a suitcase full of property.
Three days later, on Tuesday, officers were patrolling downtown when they spotted a woman wearing some of the stolen clothing. Police searched her and found more stolen property including jewelry and coins.
The 22-year-old from Guelph has been charged with break and enter and possessing stolen property.
