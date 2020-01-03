KITCHENER -- A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a shelter worker, according to police.

Authorities say the man was sleeping at a shelter in the city’s downtown core at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

As the shelter has a rule that doesn’t allow residents to sleep past 8:30 a.m., a staff member went to let the man know he had to leave.

Police say the man then attempted to kick the worker in the head, but the staff member was able to block the man’s kick with his arm and was instead struck in the shoulder.

Following the incident, police were called but the man fled before they arrived on scene.

He was located a short distance away from the shelter and arrested.

The man has been charged with assault and breaching his probation order.

He’s scheduled to appear in court today.