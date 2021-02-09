KITCHENER -- An Arthur, Ont. man cashed in with a big win on a lottery ticket that he bought on his birthday.

William Bradley won the top prize in Lightning Lotto, which had grown from $125,000 to over $370,000.

The great-grandfather and farmer said he won $17 the first time he played the game and has been playing ever since. This ticket in particular he bought on his 82nd birthday.

“The clerk at the store was so excited for me. I was calm and cool – she asked me what was wrong because I wasn’t as excited as her,” he told staff at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

The man said he may buy some land and share his winnings with his family. He also said he would like to go to Ireland when it's safe to travel again.