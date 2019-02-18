

CTV Kitchener





A Canada-wide warrant led to a man in Halifax being arrested and brought back to Guelph over a year after an alleged firearm altercation.

Guelph Police responded to a call on Aug. 31, 2017 in the parking lot of a motel in the north end of the city. The suspect reportedly shot a firearm at a fleeing vehicle around 12:30 a.m.

After an investigation identified the accused and a warrant was taken out for his arrest, the suspect was located in Halifax last Thursday.

The 20-year-old was transported back to Guelph to answer to several charges before being held for a bail hearing.

The suspect is facing charges such as carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm, and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Guelph Police say they were able to determine a second suspect was involved in the incident but have been unable to identify them.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.