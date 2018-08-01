

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after he produced a knife during a shoplifting incident in Cambridge Tuesday.

Police say they were called for a report of a robbery at the Zhers on Holiday Inn Drive around 7:45 p.m.

They say a man produced a large knife when approached by employees at the store in relation to an alleged shoplifting incident.

Police were called and located the suspect at the corner of Queen Street West and Shepherd Avenue.

They say after a short negotiation the suspect complied with police and was arrested.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.