Man assaulted on LRT platform in 'hate-motivated incident', police say
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in a "hate-motivated incident" on the LRT platform in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of King Street South and Willis Way around 4:30 p.m. Police say a man was approached on the platform. The male suspect assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
Police say they're investigating this as a hate-motivated incident.
The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a camouflage jacket, grey sweater and dark pants.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.