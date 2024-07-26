KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man assaulted, fire alarm pulled: Guelph police

    An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener) An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted during an altercation at a north-end apartment in Guelph Thursday evening.

    At around 5:30 p.m., emergency services were called to the area of Speedvale Avenue East and Delhi Street.

    “Investigation revealed an adult male was inside his apartment when a female known to him arrived and a verbal confrontation ensued,” Guelph police said in a media release.

    The fight turned physical and the male was struck on the side of the face with a lighter, causing a small laceration, police said.

    Another female in the apartment was allegedly spat on during the altercation.

    According to police, when the suspect was leaving the building, she pulled the fire alarm.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7262.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News