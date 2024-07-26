Man assaulted, fire alarm pulled: Guelph police

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted during an altercation at a north-end apartment in Guelph Thursday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., emergency services were called to the area of Speedvale Avenue East and Delhi Street.

“Investigation revealed an adult male was inside his apartment when a female known to him arrived and a verbal confrontation ensued,” Guelph police said in a media release.

The fight turned physical and the male was struck on the side of the face with a lighter, causing a small laceration, police said.

Another female in the apartment was allegedly spat on during the altercation.

According to police, when the suspect was leaving the building, she pulled the fire alarm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7262.