A man is facing charges in connection to an alleged pharmacy robbery.

It happened at a Kitchener business on Nov. 30.

Police announced that a 29-year-old male from Kitchener was arrested on Dec. 2 in relation to the incident.

He was charged with one count of robbery with a firearm.

Police did not identify the man, nor did they provide further details about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.