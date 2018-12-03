Featured
Man arrested in relation to armed pharmacy robbery
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 11:17AM EST
A man is facing charges in connection to an alleged pharmacy robbery.
It happened at a Kitchener business on Nov. 30.
Police announced that a 29-year-old male from Kitchener was arrested on Dec. 2 in relation to the incident.
He was charged with one count of robbery with a firearm.
Police did not identify the man, nor did they provide further details about the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.