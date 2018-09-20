

CTV Kitchener





A man was arrested in connection to break-ins and thefts at car dealerships.

Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18, police said that 30 vehicle keys and four vehicles were stolen.

The incidents happened at two car dealerships in the region.

The man arrested was a 28-year-old Kitchener man.

His identity was not released.

Stolen vehicles and keys, as well as other suspected stolen property were seized.

Police were still investigating the incident.