Featured
Man arrested in connection to four stolen vehicles
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 8:16AM EDT
A man was arrested in connection to break-ins and thefts at car dealerships.
Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18, police said that 30 vehicle keys and four vehicles were stolen.
The incidents happened at two car dealerships in the region.
The man arrested was a 28-year-old Kitchener man.
His identity was not released.
Stolen vehicles and keys, as well as other suspected stolen property were seized.
Police were still investigating the incident.