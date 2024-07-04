Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo city councillor
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
Police say a woman was walking on Central Street in Waterloo around 10:30 p.m. when a man shot and hit her with a firework. A man was also assaulted.
Julie Wright, the Ward 7 councillor in Waterloo, says she and her family were heading down Central Street after a drone show in Waterloo Park, when she saw the man with fireworks on MacGregor Public School.
According to Wright, she told the man he couldn't shoot off the roman candles, which was when he started firing them at her.
“I am a little singed, but not significantly injured,” Wright said in a social media post. “I was shot at multiple times and hit once. This firework insanity has to stop.”
On Tuesday, police released an image of a man they were trying to identify in connection to the incident.
Police say they arrested the man involved in the firework incident on Wednesday, when he turned himself in to their station in Kitchener.
A 37-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling toward the Cayman Islands and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast after leaving at least seven dead in its wake.
NEW We are in for a stronger, longer and earlier hurricane season. Here's why
With warmer-than-usual temperatures on the horizon this summer, a stronger and longer Atlantic storm season is ahead. A hurricane expert explains why that is and what to expect in the months ahead.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Most Canadians think Trudeau will stay on to the next election: poll
A majority of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay on to lead his party in the next election even as his approval ratings are still extremely low, a new poll suggests.
Labour is hopeful and Conservatives morose as voters deliver their verdict on U.K.'s election day
British voters are picking a new government Thursday in a parliamentary election that is widely expected to bring the Labour Party to power against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.
Cape Breton police investigating gold-for-gas scam that targets unsuspecting drivers
Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports of a scam involving a seemingly stranded motorist flagging down drivers and offering gold jewelry in exchange for money to pay for gas or repairs.
Japan court orders government to pay damages for forced sterilizations under now-defunct eugenics law
In a landmark decision, Japan’s Supreme Court has ordered the government to pay damages to people who were forcibly sterilized under a now-defunct eugenics law, ruling the practice was unconstitutional and had violated their rights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.