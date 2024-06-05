Man arrested for reportedly causing more than $30k in damages to Guelph apartment

A Guelph man has been arrested after police say he caused significant damage to an apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment in the Woolwich Street and Norfolk Street area on Tuesday afternoon after a contractor called the owner about significant damage to a unit.

Once inside, officers said they found holes in the walls, spray paint on almost every wall, cupboards smashed to pieces, and appliances damaged to the point where they no longer worked.

A 24-year-old Guelph man was arrested for mischief over $5,000.