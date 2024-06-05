KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested for reportedly causing more than $30k in damages to Guelph apartment

    A colourful spray paint can is seen in this stock photo. (Felicity Tai/Pexels.com) A colourful spray paint can is seen in this stock photo. (Felicity Tai/Pexels.com)
    Share

    A Guelph man has been arrested after police say he caused significant damage to an apartment.

    Officers were called to an apartment in the Woolwich Street and Norfolk Street area on Tuesday afternoon after a contractor called the owner about significant damage to a unit.

    Once inside, officers said they found holes in the walls, spray paint on almost every wall, cupboards smashed to pieces, and appliances damaged to the point where they no longer worked.

    A 24-year-old Guelph man was arrested for mischief over $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News