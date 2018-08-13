

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested following a call to a Guelph park on Sunday.

On Aug. 12 just before 2:00 p.m., Guelph Police responded to reports of a naked man meditating in Herb Markle Park on Cardigan Street.

Police attended the scene and, after investigation, arrested him for causing a disturbance.

Peter Holm, 29, of Guelph is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.