Man arrested for exposing himself to youth at park: WRPS

    Regional police have arrested a man they say exposed himself to kids at a park in Waterloo.

    Officers were called to the area of Keats Way and Fischer Hallman Road around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

    Police say they found a 31-year-old man, arrested him, and charged him with indecent exposure and failing to comply with an undertaking.

    He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

