Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP

A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.

On Monday, Kitchener-Conestoga Liberal MP Tim Louis confirmed an arrest was made after threats were made against him.

In a statement, Louis said on Thursday his office contacted the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) about threats he allegedly received.

According to police, the suspect was arrested Friday and charged with uttering threats to cause death.

“I would like to thank WRPS for their swift action and diligence in handling this matter,” Louis said in the emailed statement.

“My office staff and I remain committed to serving constituents in Kitchener-Conestoga.”

Louis said he would not comment further because the matter is before the courts.

WRPS say the threats were made online. The accused will appear in court on March 20.

Former OPP Commissioner and CTV public safety analyst Chris Lewis says threats targeting politicians are on the rise.

"It's always been an issue, it's just until the last several years [there’s been] a lot of it because of some of the right wing and left wing extremists out there on the other side of border, a lot of that has bled into Canada and in fact, it has increased."