KITCHENER -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges after he was caught carrying a sawed-off pellet gun in Mount Forest.

OPP received a report of man waving a firearm on Main Street around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

They approached the man and discovered he had the pellet gun under his jacket.

Spencer Charles Lovell, of Wellington North Township, was taken into custody and the weapon was seized.

He’s now charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon contrary to the Criminal Code.