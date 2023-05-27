Man arrested for attempted murder, another seriously hurt in Kitchener shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting in Kitchener left another man with serious injuries.
Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wellington and King Streets. Walter Street from Agnes Street to Wellington has been closed off in both directions.
A 23-year-old man from Stoney Creek has been charged with attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, and a number of firearm offences.
A 23-year-old man from Kitchener has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries and remains in serious condition, according to police.
WRPS believe the shooting was targeted.
At the scene Saturday morning, several police officers and a forensics unit could be seen continuing to secure the area and investigate.
There is expected to be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is it time for a cabinet shuffle? Political strategists weigh in
With just four weeks left until the House of Commons breaks for the summer, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period says it's likely time for the prime minister to shuffle his cabinet.
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Can't afford your mortgage? Here's what you need to know before you sell your home
Mortgage delinquencies are expected to rise by more than one-third of current levels over the next year, according to some economists. If you anticipate being unable to make your payments and decide to sell your home, here's what an expert says you should consider.
People with Type 2 diabetes may benefit from exercising in the afternoon, study shows
People with Type 2 diabetes should exercise in the afternoon instead of the morning to manage their blood sugar, a new study has found.
StatCan report casts clouds on claims of a widespread labour shortage in Canada
A new report is casting doubt on the idea that Canada is facing a widespread labour shortage and bolsters the arguments by some labour economists that high job vacancies aren't due to a shortage of workers.
Former U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs
Former diplomat and presidential advisor Henry Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War.
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $60 million draw.
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
98-year-old B.C. woman presented Swimming Excellence Award at Calgary competition
A 98-year-old woman from British Columbia is already making a big splash at a Calgary swimming competition.
London
-
The London Lightning are champions once again
It was a “winner take all” contest Friday night at Budweiser Gardens with the London Knights trying to clinch an NBLC Championship.
-
London Police Services Board names next Deputy Chief
The London Police Services Board has announced the appointment of LPS Superintendent Paul Bastien as London’s next Deputy Chief of Police, effective May 28, 2023.
-
Vehicle crashes into house, severs gas line
A large emergency response was seen in the north end of London, Ont. Friday night after a driver allegedly ran their truck into a house.
Windsor
-
Fatal collision devastates a community, youth hockey player charged with assault, teen charged in gun incident: Top Windsor stories this week
A devastating collision end the lives of three young adults, a Windsor dad said he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault, and a teenager was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
-
No injuries in Saturday morning house fire
Windsor fire crews attended a house fire in the 500 block of Novello Crescent Saturday morning around 8 a.m.
-
Warm and sunny weekend in store for Windsor
Grab your sunscreen and sunglasses, you’ll need them this weekend.
Barrie
-
4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte shelter fire
Several people have been hospitalized with smoke inhalation after trying to save multiple animals from a fire at a cat shelter on Shanty Bay Road in Oro-Medonte.
-
Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the Ontario woman who disappeared in January 2022.
-
Meaford automotive shop goes up in flames, sparking water safety concerns
Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford that has forced the closure of a road, a school and disrupted the water supply.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Can't afford your mortgage? Here's what you need to know before you sell your home
Mortgage delinquencies are expected to rise by more than one-third of current levels over the next year, according to some economists. If you anticipate being unable to make your payments and decide to sell your home, here's what an expert says you should consider.
Ottawa
-
Trapped driver freed after 3-car crash on Highway 417
Ottawa firefighters helped free a driver who was trapped in a vehicle following a crash on Highway 417 Friday night.
-
Peacock escapes OPP officers in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say officers have received calls regarding a loose peacock, which was last seen on Hillbrook Road in Augusta Township.
-
Driver stopped on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children sleeping on a mattress
A vehicle stopped by police officers on Highway 416 south of Ottawa had two children sleeping on a mattress in the back of the vehicle without seatbelts, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Toronto
-
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
-
What the leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral race are pledging to do
Here are the key promises and policies from the leading candidates in Toronto's race for mayor.
-
Investigation into Mississauga man's lethal products expands to New Zealand
New Zealand authorities have now joined the investigation into the deaths connected to a Mississauga man who is accused of sending sodium nitrite to vulnerable people around the world experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Montreal
-
Mexican authorities make arrest in mid-May killing of Quebec man at seaside town
Mexican authorities say they've made an arrest in the killing of a Quebec man earlier this month in the Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. The Oaxaca state attorney general says in a statement issued Friday that an arrest warrant was executed for a man in Puerto Escondido identified only by his initials in connection with the homicide of Victor Masson.
-
Meet Diandra D'Alessio, the Montrealer who won Jeopardy! last night
Who is Diandra D'Alessio? She's a Montrealer, a technical writer, a history lover -- and she's last night's Jeopardy winner. The self-proclaimed trivia buff made it out on top with $3,299 under her belt.
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Expect gridlock! Here's which roads will be closed in and around Montreal
Those planning on travelling in and around Montreal on the weekend may want to consider public transit or a bicycle to get around as there are a more than a few construction projects that will cause major road closures.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed by police in Dartmouth, HRP refer shooting to SiRT
A man is dead after being shot by police in Dartmouth during an incident Saturday morning.
-
'We need closure': Search for missing Moncton woman continues
Family and friends gathered in Moncton Saturday morning to search for a woman who went missing over nine months ago.
-
N.B. Women’s Council says Policy 713 review echoes ‘organized backlash’ against 2SLGBTQIA+ community
The New Brunswick Women’s Council says the provincial government’s review of Policy 713 is using talking points from a larger “organized backlash” against 2SLGBTQIA+ people.
Winnipeg
-
Six fire departments respond to Friday night scrapyard blaze
Firefighters in the RM of Springfield were busy Friday night, taking on a scrapyard fire involving molten metal into the early morning hours.
-
New data shows longer response times and higher volumes of 911 calls in rural Manitoba
Response times and call volumes for emergency medical services in rural Manitoba are on the rise due to staffing shortages and reassignments, according to newly released data.
-
'They took her engagement ring': Winnipeg apartment residents find suites broken into following fire
The blows keep coming for residents who lived at the Quail Ridge Apartment complex in Winnipeg as some have had their apartments broken into.
Calgary
-
United Conservative candidate for Airdrie-Cochrane and Rocky View Schools square off
A prominent United Conservative candidate and a southern Alberta school district are accusing each other of spreading misinformation, or at the very least of being very, very mistaken.
-
Calgary Black Film Festival aims to improve inclusion and diversity
A showcase of the Black film industry in Calgary kicked off Friday night.
-
New peace officers graduate in Calgary ceremony
A couple dozen more peace officers will soon be on the Calgary streets, fresh off their graduation.
Edmonton
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
-
Calgary Black Film Festival aims to improve inclusion and diversity
A showcase of the Black film industry in Calgary kicked off Friday night.
-
Can't afford your mortgage? Here's what you need to know before you sell your home
Mortgage delinquencies are expected to rise by more than one-third of current levels over the next year, according to some economists. If you anticipate being unable to make your payments and decide to sell your home, here's what an expert says you should consider.
Vancouver
-
Repeat offender arrested for break-in hours after release from court, Kelowna RCMP say
A notorious repeat offender is in police custody again, just hours after his latest release, according to Kelowna Mounties.
-
Here's when Kitsilano Pool will open for the summer
After a cold, wet start to spring delayed repairs, the cracks at Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool have been filled and a reopening date has been set.
-
Special prosecutor named in investigation of B.C. school board trustee
The BC Prosecution Service says it has named a special prosecutor in a case involving a New Westminster school board candidate who was later appointed a government adviser.