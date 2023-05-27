Man arrested for attempted murder, another seriously hurt in Kitchener shooting

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting in Kitchener left another man with serious injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wellington and King Streets. Walter Street from Agnes Street to Wellington has been closed off in both directions.

A 23-year-old man from Stoney Creek has been charged with attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, and a number of firearm offences.

A 23-year-old man from Kitchener has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries and remains in serious condition, according to police.

WRPS believe the shooting was targeted.

At the scene Saturday morning, several police officers and a forensics unit could be seen continuing to secure the area and investigate.

There is expected to be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).