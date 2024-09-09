KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested after suspect with knife spotted in Waterloo

    Uptown Waterloo is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Uptown Waterloo is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A man is facing several charges after police were told someone was brandishing a knife in the King Street South and Willis Way area of Waterloo.

    Officers were called to the area on Sept. 5 around 3:30 p.m. and found a man carrying a weapon and illegal drugs.

    A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order and three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News