Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Guelph

A man has been arrested after a victim was stabbed twice in downtown Guelph.

Guelph police said officers were called to a drop-in centre on Gordon Street near Nottingham Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

They were told a man had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they spotted the suspect standing a short distance away and he was arrested after a brief chase.

They said a folding knife was found in his jacket pocket.

Investigators believe the man and the victim knew each other and had been arguing earlier that day.

A 28-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of breaching a probation order.