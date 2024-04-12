Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Guelph
A man has been arrested after a victim was stabbed twice in downtown Guelph.
Guelph police said officers were called to a drop-in centre on Gordon Street near Nottingham Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
They were told a man had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers said they spotted the suspect standing a short distance away and he was arrested after a brief chase.
They said a folding knife was found in his jacket pocket.
Investigators believe the man and the victim knew each other and had been arguing earlier that day.
A 28-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of breaching a probation order.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an incident in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Reported imminent Iran attack on Israel is viable threat, White House says
A reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel is a real and viable threat, the White House said on Friday, giving no details about any possible timing and reiterating that the U.S. takes its commitments to defend Israel seriously.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist split 3 months after wedding
The sun has set on 'The Golden Bachelor's' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's marriage.
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway.
Liberals release plan to 'solve the housing crisis,' branding it as a call to action
The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis, building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands.
A human head was found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder
A New York City man has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of a human head and body parts in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator, police said Friday.
