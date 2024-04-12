Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Guelph

KITCHENER
    A photo of downtown Guelph on May 11, 2023. (CTV News/Terry Kelly)
    A man has been arrested after a victim was stabbed twice in downtown Guelph.

    Guelph police said officers were called to a drop-in centre on Gordon Street near Nottingham Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

    They were told a man had been stabbed in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

    Officers said they spotted the suspect standing a short distance away and he was arrested after a brief chase.

    They said a folding knife was found in his jacket pocket.

    Investigators believe the man and the victim knew each other and had been arguing earlier that day.

    A 28-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of breaching a probation order.

