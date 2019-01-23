Featured
Man arrested after sawed-off shotgun, drugs seized in Saugeen Shores
Police say they seized several illicit drugs and a sawed-off shotgun. (Source: Saugeen Shores Police Service)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 3:27PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 23, 2019 3:28PM EST
A man is facing numerous charges after police reportedly seized a prohibited weapon and several drugs.
On Jan. 22, the Saugeen Shores Police Service began its investigation after receiving a report of a man with a sawed-off shotgun.
As a result the suspect, a 32-year-old male, was arrested. Police say they found meth, fentanyl, purple fentanyl, hydromorphone and morphine on him.
A search of an apartment nearby uncovered the shotgun and ammunition.
The suspect faces 10 charges, including:
- Several possession charges
- Possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Having a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with.
He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
Police did not release the name of the accused.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.