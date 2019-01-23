

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing numerous charges after police reportedly seized a prohibited weapon and several drugs.

On Jan. 22, the Saugeen Shores Police Service began its investigation after receiving a report of a man with a sawed-off shotgun.

As a result the suspect, a 32-year-old male, was arrested. Police say they found meth, fentanyl, purple fentanyl, hydromorphone and morphine on him.

A search of an apartment nearby uncovered the shotgun and ammunition.

The suspect faces 10 charges, including:

Several possession charges

Possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Having a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with.

He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police did not release the name of the accused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.