    • Man arrested after pulling knife on downtown employee: Guelph Police

    (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
    A 28-year-old man is facing charges after police say he pulled a knife on an employee at a downtown Guelph business.

    Police said the man involved was previously banned from the business.

    On Monday morning around 8:35 a.m., police said the man went into the business. When an employee asked him to leave, police said he removed a small knife from his pocket and began swinging it in the employee’s direction.

    He then left the business but officers found him a short distance away and arrested him. Police said the man is on on several probation orders including weapons prohibitions.

    He is facing weapon-related charges, charges for uttering threats and 10 counts of breaching a probation order.

