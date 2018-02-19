Featured
Man arrested after Kitchener gas station robbed at knifepoint
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 19, 2018
Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Kitchener gas station at knifepoint Sunday night.
According to police, the alleged armed robbery happened at the Petro Canada on Ottawa Street around 8 p.m.
Police say the 46-year-old man demanded money before he took off in a vehicle with the cash.
A short time later police arrested the suspect and he is being held for a bail hearing.