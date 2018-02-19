

CTV Kitchener





Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Kitchener gas station at knifepoint Sunday night.

According to police, the alleged armed robbery happened at the Petro Canada on Ottawa Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the 46-year-old man demanded money before he took off in a vehicle with the cash.

A short time later police arrested the suspect and he is being held for a bail hearing.