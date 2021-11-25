Man arrested after break-in at Waterloo retirement community
Police are trying to identify the suspect in a retirement complex theft (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -
Regional police have arrested a man in connection to a break-in at a Waterloo retirement community in November.
According to a Wednesday news release, police found and arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to last month's incident.
Police say the suspect got into a unit in the area of Laurelwood Drive and Bearinger Road around 5:25 a.m. on Nov. 11 and stole personal items.
He also stole items from an external main vestibule.
The accused has been charged with two counts of break and enter - commit theft.
The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Man arrested after break-in at Waterloo retirement community
-
WATCH LIVE @ 2 p.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 2 p.m. | Ontario expanding third dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 50+ in mid-December
-
-