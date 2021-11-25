Man arrested after break-in at Waterloo retirement community

KITCHENER -

Regional police have arrested a man in connection to a break-in at a Waterloo retirement community in November.

According to a Wednesday news release, police found and arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to last month's incident.

Police say the suspect got into a unit in the area of Laurelwood Drive and Bearinger Road around 5:25 a.m. on Nov. 11 and stole personal items.

He also stole items from an external main vestibule.

The accused has been charged with two counts of break and enter - commit theft.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.