Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from RIDE check
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 3:22PM EST
A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing from a RIDE program.
Perth County OPP say that a driver attempted to flee after being directed to pull over.
Police say he was located after attempting to evade police. In a news release, police say officers determined that he was impaired.
The male was arrested and transported to the North Perth OPP detachment for further testing.
Robert Woods, a 47-year-old male from Hanover, was charged with five impairment-, driving- and flight-related charges.
He was scheduled to appear in a Stratford court on Dec. 17.