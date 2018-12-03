

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing from a RIDE program.

Perth County OPP say that a driver attempted to flee after being directed to pull over.

Police say he was located after attempting to evade police. In a news release, police say officers determined that he was impaired.

The male was arrested and transported to the North Perth OPP detachment for further testing.

Robert Woods, a 47-year-old male from Hanover, was charged with five impairment-, driving- and flight-related charges.

He was scheduled to appear in a Stratford court on Dec. 17.