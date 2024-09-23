Man arrested after allegedly confronting people with a knife

A Guelph man has been charged after he allegedly approaching people outside two north-end businesses with a knife.

Guelph Police were called to a restaurant, near Woodlawn Road West and Edinburgh Road North, at around 6:30 p.m.

Staff said a man had been loitering near the entrance and confronting customers while holding a closed folding knife in his hand.

“Staff convinced the male to leave, but he went to the parking lot of an adjacent business and continued confronting people there,” police said in a media release.

Officers arrived a little while later and arrested the man. A folding knife with an 18-centimetre blade was discovered in his waistband, according to police.

A 32-year-old is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.