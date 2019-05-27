

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested after an incident at the Kitchener Market.

Police responded around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an assault.

A man was reportedly acting aggressively when a security guard asked him to leave.

That’s when police say he assaulted the guard and fled on foot.

Soon after, police were able to find him.

The suspect, 39, was arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest.

He was not identified.