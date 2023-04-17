Man airlifted after crash in Woolwich Township

A 23-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash that peeled the roof off the Honda Civic he was driving.

Waterloo regional police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:05 a.m. Monday on Shantz Station Road near Victoria Street North.

Police say their investigation determined the driver was travelling north on Shantz Station Road when he veered across the south lane before striking a hydro pole and the car came to rest.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them.

Shantz Station Road was closed between Victoria Street North and Kramp Road for several hours while police investigated.

(Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)