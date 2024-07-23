Man, 58, dies after drowning in the Grand River in Glen Morris: OPP

Police are investigating after a Glen Morris, Ont. man died after reportedly drowning in the Grand River.

At around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Brant County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a possible drowning in the river in the area of Glen Morris.

Police said emergency responders pulled a man from the water who was unresponsive.

A 58-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477