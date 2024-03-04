KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Male pulled female into vehicle before sexually assaulting her in New Hamburg: WRPS

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a sexual assault after they say a male pulled a female into a vehicle before sexually assaulting her in New Hamburg on Monday.

    According to a news release, a female was walking in the area of Haysville Rd. and Bonaventure Dr. at around 3:30 p.m. Police said he offered her a ride before she was assaulted.

    The suspect is described as a white man, in his 30’s, with an average to heavy build, brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes. He was driving a blue or black boxy SUV.

    Anyone with information, or security or dashcame video, asked to contact police. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News