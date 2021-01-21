KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a male was found unconscious in northeast Kitchener on Thursday.

According to a Twitter post, he was found in the area of Victoria Street North and Frederick Street with "significant injuries."

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area throughout the night or early morning to call them. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.